DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County dispatch has confirmed a plane is down following a plane crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Clairemont Road.
A tweet by a local firefighter said the fire has been extinguished and fire crews are working on hot spots.
It is unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.
BREAKING NEWS: A plane crashed at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Chamblee Tucker Rd. First responders are on site. Working to get more details. @cbs46 #planecrash #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/jmZDcKKntv— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 8, 2021
CBS46 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
