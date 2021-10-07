FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A teenager is in custody and the car he was driving is now at the bottom of a lake, following a police pursuit in Forsyth County Saturday night.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted video of the pursuit on its Facebook page.
According to authorities, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving more than 90 mph along GA 400. The driver refused to pull over and led the deputy on a chase.
The car eventually exited at Bald Ridge Marina Road and crashed through the barrier at a nearby marina. The driver and a passenger got out of the car, both of whom were eventually apprehended by authorities.
Their car, meanwhile, was never put into park, and continued to roll toward a nearby lake. It clipped another vehicle before drifting into the water and sinking to the bottom.
The car had to be towed out of the lake. Authorities say the car did not belong to anyone who was in the car, but it was borrowed from a friend.
The driver, 18-year-old Edward Anthony of Alpharetta, faces multiple charges, including DUI drugs and reckless driving. The passenger, 19-year-old Angel De Los Santos Cruz of Johns Creek, was charged with obstruction.
