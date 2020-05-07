CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Conyers are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident.
The incident happened on February 29 around 2:21 a.m. at a CVS parking lot on the 1500 block of Highway 20.
Police say the suspect backed into an employee's unoccupied vehicle while attempting to exit the parking lot.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477)
