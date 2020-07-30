Former US President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral service of late Civil Rights leader John Lewis at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 2020. - Lewis, a 17-term Democratic member of the US House of Representatives from the southern state of Georgia, died of pancreatic cancer on July 17 at the age of 80. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer / POOL / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Alyssa Pointer has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [late Senator and Civil Rights leader] instead of [late Civil Rights leader]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ALYSSA POINTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)