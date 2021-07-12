ATLANTA (CBS46) — A passenger on the Delta flight from Atlanta to Seattle, that was canceled late Sunday night, says passengers received a terrifying message warning of a potential hijacking.
The passenger, who spoke to CBS46 reporter Ciara Cummings, tells us that multiple passengers on board received "AirDrop" text messages saying the plane would be hijacked.
It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Delta flight 921 was scheduled to depart from the Atlanta airport to Seattle. Passengers were deplaned on the airfield and the plane was swept and cleared by the Atlanta Police Department’s canine unit.
Delta released a statement saying, in part, "We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle on July 11 as the flight was cancelled due to additional pre-flight screening by authorities."
