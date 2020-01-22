CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Dash cam video of a police chase in southeast Georgia shows a reckless driver fleeing officers after a wild crash.
The footage shows a Candler County Sheriff's Office deputy in a high-speed pursuit of a white sedan.
As the suspect attempts to flee, their vehicle spins around before coming to rest. The driver jumps out of the vehicle and takes off on foot.
A K9 officer then tracks and apprehends the suspect!
“We want to thank all parties involved that helped bring this dangerous situation under control. We especially want to thank Bulloch County Deputy K9 Pike for locating the suspect and apprehending him underneath a mobile home," said the Facebook post on the Georgia Police K9 Foundation page.
