ATLANTA (CBS46) — A luxury consignment shop is making repairs after a destructive burglary.
Surveillance video shows two people rummaging through RCR Luxury Boutique off Peachtree Road.
The break-in happened Nov. 29. The company's marketing supervisor says the owner put her life's work into the store.
RCR Luxury Boutique sells high-end clothing and accessories. The store says more than $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
