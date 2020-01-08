DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A video posted to social media shows a huge argument followed by a man brandishing a pistol inside a Kroger location in south DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Police officers responded to the Kroger location on the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. on January 5.
When officers arrived, everyone involved in the argument had left the store.
No charges have been filed.
