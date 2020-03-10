JOHNS CREEK, GA (CBS46)—Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker was arrested Sunday after an alleged domestic violence incident with his wife.
According to police reports and body camera footage obtained by CBS46, the mayor's estranged wife called police to the family home, claiming she was physically hurt by Bodker during a child swap. The couple is divorcing.
The mayor claims in talking with police on the body cam videos, his wife videotaped the meeting and put her phone in his face, provoking the incident.
The wife played the cell phone video of the incident for officers at the scene.
She claimed injuries to her wrist and ankle, although minor.
Mayor Bodker was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery. He was booked and released from the Alpharetta Jail on a $1000 signature bond.
Reached by phone, he told CBS46, he has hired an attorney, and his innocence will be proven.
