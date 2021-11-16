ATLANTA (CBS46) — Newly-released body cam video shows a man shooting at Atlanta Police officers last Thursday during a chase on Thomasville Boulevard.
Police say Keith Ferguson ran away from them after they approached him.
Officers were responding to a call that Ferguson and another person were in a physical fight.
Eventually, police were able to arrest Ferguson and he is facing numerous charges.
