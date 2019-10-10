HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A pepper-spray incident involving students at Dutchtown High School is making its rounds on social media.
It shows the end of an after-school fight in which a school police officer uses pepper spray on two students.
A parent whose child was not involved in the incident contacted CBS46 News after she shared her concerns with authorities.
“An officer from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told me that there were some students that were squaring – they used the words ‘squaring up’ with the officer. Those children didn’t’ square up,” the woman said.
She was not happy about what she heard next.
“They said, ‘We can’t just shoot them, and we can’t Taze them, so all we can do is pepper spray them,’” she said.
The concerned parent tells us she believes the officer should’ve used commanding words rather than use pepper spray on them.
“I just don’t think it was appropriate to pepper spray children,” she said.
A spokesman from Henry County Schools sent us the following statement:
"We are aware of an incident that took place at Dutchtown High School after school on Tuesday afternoon which required administrative intervention and subsequently required additional response by the school resource officer. The video clip shared is following the conclusion of a larger altercation that prompted further action by the school resource officer due to continued non-compliance with direct orders.
The matter is still under investigation by our school resource officers and we are unable to provide further comment at this time. Any further questions should be directed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. We depend on the support of our school resource officers for the safety and security of our schools."
