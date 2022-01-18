COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Crews are battling a massive fire after a commercial propane truck carrying several tanks exploded in Cobb County early Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred on 1400 block of Industry Road in southwest Powder Springs.
According to Cobb County Fire Department, the truck contained about 140 tanks onboard, 60 of which exploded during the firefight.
Companies 23, 22, 7, 1, Truck 13, ARFF, HAZMAT, Squad 7, and 3 Battalion Chiefs responded to a commercial #propane truck #fire containing about 140 tanks onboard 60 of which exploded during the firefight on 1400 block of Industry Rd SW. No injuries or fatalities #CCFES #cobbfire pic.twitter.com/ARGnrms8Ib— Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) January 17, 2022
Officials have reported no injuries or fatalities at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.