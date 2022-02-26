ATLANTA (CBS46) — Surveillance video from Steelite International off 10th Street shows a suspect using a brick to smash the business's front door while holding what appears to be an iPad in one of their hands.
The store's owner says it happened around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 22. She says the suspect did not take anything, but she filed a report with Atlanta Police.
Directly next door at Rock It Vintage, its owner, Mara Barker, found her front door shattered as well.
"Just glass everywhere. Shattered glass in my door and the next-door neighbor's," said Barker.
She says her iPad is now missing, which she uses for nearly all business operations.
"Everything is on my iPad. All of my information," she said.
The APD incident report says it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.
Barker says the bill to fix the door was about $400.
"For me, I would have honestly if the person needed 50 bucks, I would've given him 50 bucks," she said about the suspect.
Atlanta Police are investigating.
