ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta family is pleading for the community's help in finding the man who murdered 37-year-old Bobby Ray Perry.
His mother is even sharing video of his murder to try and help police find the man responsible. Warning: the video may be hard to watch.
Phyllis Terry is asking anyone who knows where the shooter is, to tell police. After that, she says she does not care what happens to the suspect. "Found, caught, jailed... What do you call it, electric chair. I don't give a damn what you do to him," Said Terry. "He took my son. A ruthless, selfish killing."
Family and friends came together Thursday night at the 800 block of Pryor Street SW which is where Bobby was shot over the weekend. They lit candles in memory of Bobby who was a father of three beautiful girls.
Bobby was a vet tech and worked at an animal hospital with his girlfriend. "As much as he loved people,he loved animals," said Terry.
She add that he had a big heart."He was always happy. He couldn't dance, but he thought he could," she laughed."
Bobby recently supported his mom through her cancer treatments and Terry says it is unbelievable that she ended up losing him.
"To have my son leave me, a mother should never have to bury her children, it should be the opposite way around," said Terry.
To donate to Bobby's homegoing service, click here.
