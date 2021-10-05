CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Canton family came home to find their front glass shattered and their door broken. They filed a police report for the alleged burglary, they later learned the suspect took off on his hooves.
"I felt like somebody was looking for me at that point," Jamar Williams told CBS46 News.
The damage left behind convinced parents Jamar and Chrystal Willaims, 'oh deer,' their family must have been targeted on September 22, but they couldn't figure out why. Besides, the supposed crime didn't seem to make any sense.
"Everything was still in there, we were trying to figure out what's the point then," Jamar explained. His wife, Chrystal questioned, "like why would you go into someone's house to rob them and not take anything."
The Williams told CBS46, police who responded said perhaps the ransacking could have been a warning message while they were away. They would not have bet any buck on what their doorbell video would later reveal: a deer crashing through their glass front door and running into their living room.
It's likely, the Bambi "burglar" saw his reflection in the glass then burst through it. It wasn't until later that evening the Williams got their camera to work, to actually roll back the day's footage.
"We were laughing, we couldn't believe it because we were about to spend 400 to 500 dollars on a [new] security system.
We were like, why are we the only ones targeted," Chrystal laughed.
The suspect took off on his hooves around 10 a.m. that morning, but the insurance company will cover the damage he left behind, the family considers it a natural disaster.
"I'm like 'hey Sheriff Deputy Cox, I wanted to let you know we found out who broke into the house.' He's like, 'oh, great. What do we need to do now?' I'm like 'no...it's a deer.'"
