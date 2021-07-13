CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are asking for help identifying people accused of taking a dog from a family’s home.
Security footage shows a young woman playing with the dog in the family’s front yard on Pine Glen Drive before she appears to put a leash on the dog and lead it away from the yard.
Police said the dog is a friendly shepherd/husky mix and that the woman and another juvenile also rode away on the family’s toy pedal-car. Anyone with information that can help police identify her should call Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3747. Information about the missing dog should be reported to the non-emergency number at (770) 477-3550.
