ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cringe-worthy video shows a woman attacking an Uber driver, beating him and even biting into his flesh.

It happened Sunday night near 14th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. The driver does not want his name published but spoke to CBS46 exclusively.

He says he is in a lot of pain and during his five years as an Uber driver, he has never experienced anything like this.

The driver says he was dropping two passengers off when a woman came up to his car and jumped on top of it. Then, she started attacking him.

"I screamed like crazy," the driver said.

"She was like an animal to me. A dog doesn't bite like this," he added.

He says she ripped off his windshield wipers and interior items inside his car. "She was jumping around like crazy."

He says he wanted to defend himself but did not know how to react to a female attacker.

"That made me confused. She's young, she's a woman, she comes from no where. I don't know how to deal with her," he said.

Atlanta police say that woman has been arrested and is currently in police custody. CBS46 is still waiting for the incident report and mugshot. Police say she faces battery and trespassing charges.

