ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cringe-worthy video shows a woman attacking an Uber driver, beating him and even biting into his flesh.
It happened Sunday night near 14th Street and Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. The driver does not want his name published but spoke to CBS46 exclusively.
He says he is in a lot of pain and during his five years as an Uber driver, he has never experienced anything like this.
An #Atlanta #uber driver shows us his missing flesh after a random woman attacked him and his car while he was dropping off passengers. He believes she was on drugs of some sort because of her strength and behavior. See the full video at 11pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/MO94gcq6wt— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) August 20, 2019
The driver says he was dropping two passengers off when a woman came up to his car and jumped on top of it. Then, she started attacking him.
"I screamed like crazy," the driver said.
"She was like an animal to me. A dog doesn't bite like this," he added.
He says she ripped off his windshield wipers and interior items inside his car. "She was jumping around like crazy."
He says he wanted to defend himself but did not know how to react to a female attacker.
"That made me confused. She's young, she's a woman, she comes from no where. I don't know how to deal with her," he said.
Atlanta police say that woman has been arrested and is currently in police custody. CBS46 is still waiting for the incident report and mugshot. Police say she faces battery and trespassing charges.
(Warning: graphic video) An #Atlanta #Uber driver says he was attacked last night by a young woman while he was dropping two passengers off. His car is damaged and flesh was ripped off when she bit him. I’ll have his fully story & warning for others at 11pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/IzRxPbYXr7— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) August 19, 2019
