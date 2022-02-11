SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) — Smyrna Police Department arrested an attempted homicide suspect around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 10 after a brief chase on the East West Connector.
Police say they observed a speeding Honda Accord and when they initially tried to stop the car, it kept going.
Police were able to disable the car and took Samir Aaron Moore of Marietta into custody.
A system check revealed that Moore had an active warrant out of Douglas County for attempted homicide.
He is being charged with multiple traffic violations and one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Following the adjucation of his charges in Cobb County, he will be transferred to Douglas County.
