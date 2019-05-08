LAWTON, Ok. (CBS46) It's a video that will make you think twice before opening your front door.
An Oklahoma man posted a video to Facebook showing him opening his front door and before he knows what's happening, a snake comes out of nowhere and bites him near his eye.
The man screams and asks to be taken to the hospital.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video? Click here) *WARNING: Video contains graphic images and obscene language*
