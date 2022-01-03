ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Some residents in the metro are waking up to the sight of falling snow as a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning remain in effect for North and West Atlanta.
Temperatures fell into the 30s overnight, staying slightly above freezing in parts of the metro including the northwest suburbs.
VIDEO OF SNOW IN AND AROUND THE METRO:
SNOW: @cbs46 is heading into Ellijay this morning. We are only about 15 mins away. The snow is coming down, & wind is blowing our car. Take its slow this morning & pay close attention to @Ella__Dorsey forecast!! pic.twitter.com/ztTs11dJt1— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 3, 2022
Powder Springs pic.twitter.com/kVIMlXxUm7— Jason 'Got That Woke Vaccine' Hammond (@jrhamm55) January 3, 2022
It’s snowing right now in downtown Marietta! And to think, we’ve had spring-like temps for the last week or so. Crazy! Join us starting at 4:30 a.m. on @cbs46. #snow pic.twitter.com/rMolqZgG8u— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 3, 2022
The Cherokee Sheriff's Office posted this video of snow falling down just outside of the Freehome Precinct.
Paulding County, north of Dallas pic.twitter.com/aS6UtHGD1K— matt (@matt_wis) January 3, 2022
Update! pic.twitter.com/XGochdtiSy— Justin Gilland (@GillandJustin) January 3, 2022
Hiram, GA (Paulding County) getting it decently…#gawx #snow pic.twitter.com/TbzmsUJdgP— Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) January 3, 2022
LATEST UPDATES FROM CBS46 METEOROLOGISTS ELLA DORSEY AND RODNEY HARRIS:
The road temp has dropped to below freezing on SR 11 in Union County. Be careful in the mountains. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/CB6LCyPdpt— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 3, 2022
Radar Update 5am- Snow has ended across West GA. Still falling in mountains & North Metro! Just rain across East Metro. pic.twitter.com/Pvex8N3Ibk— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 3, 2022
Winds are HOWLING right now. Gusts up to 45mph across Metro. Watch out for downed trees and debris on the road. Gusts above 30mph continue until noon today. pic.twitter.com/lWE9xxPmPD— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 3, 2022
Snow. On. The. Way. Snow on the way snow on the way snow on the way snow on wayyyyyy pic.twitter.com/Vir6Tfx8bS— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for North Georgia tonight! These areas are likely to see small amounts of accumulating snow after 10pm, and VERY gusty winds lasting through sunrise. pic.twitter.com/4f0GfqClMy— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
It's going to get VERY windy quickly after 7pm tonight. Secure your patio furniture! The wind continues through the day tomorrow. Feels like temps in the 20s tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/535pckROty— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
Oh my SNOW! Yep. Snow showers are likely between 10pm and 3am tonight across NW GA & the mountains! Small accumulations are possible. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/dTOubjxC3G— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
5:30am- The Tornado Watch has been CANCELED for all of North Georgia. Heavy rain now moving through Metro, but the severe threat is very small! @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/xwgxUek9Po— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
4:10am- still nothing severe! Line with heavy rain & lightning now moving into Metro. pic.twitter.com/e5MIsH15Wn— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
The line of t-storms is moving through NW GA. It is becoming better organized as it pushes south. A Tornado Watch is out until 6am for counties in red. We are fully staffed at the station ready to go on-air if anything pops. pic.twitter.com/wT1JxSSeT1— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 2, 2022
TONIGHT- stay alert, have a way to get warnings on your phone, and turn on @cbs46 for overnight storm coverage! @FredCampagna @ValdezCBS46 will go on if there are any tornado warnings. Otherwise, I’ll see you on CBS46 7-9am!— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) January 1, 2022
