ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Cell phone video of a controversial arrest of a woman by an Atlanta Police officer shows her being punched and tased but a police report says the video shows just half of the story.
Atlanta Police have released the report of the arrest, which included allegations that the woman not only resisted arrest, but also bit the officer involved.
Maggie Thomas was arrested on May 1 after an Atlanta Police officer saw her sitting in her vehicle behind an apartment complex on Boulevard.
The officer approached Thomas to let her know her car was uninsured. He said Thomas was instantly agitated and asked him if his supervisor was white or black.
The report claims Thomas had a previous arrest warrant for failing to appear for a speeding ticket and the officer then called for backup. That's when the situation quickly escalated.
Thomas called 911 and allegedly began honking the horn to get people's attention and when the officer tried to handcuff her, he says she repeatedly resisted.
He eventually tased her but after getting the handcuffs on her, he says she bit his hand. The officer then punched Thomas in the face.
Adding to the confusion, the report claims the prior arrest warrant was unable to be confirmed at the time because the city of Atlanta's computers were down.
Thomas was later charged with disorderly conduct. The officer is on administrative leave.
Meanwhile, the police report shows there was no evidence of the alleged bite to the officer's hand.
The arrest is now under review by the Office of Professional Standards.
