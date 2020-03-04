BRIDGEWATER, NJ (CBS46) Dramatic video shows two New Jersey State Troopers rescuing a truck driver from his burning vehicle, seconds before it explodes.
According to a Facebook post by the department, Trooper Robert Tarleton was speaking with a driver on a motor vehicle stop when a tractor trailer ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and bridge abutment before becoming engulfed in flames.
State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work, was out of his vehicle attempting to rescue the driver. Trooper Tarleton, after informing dispatch, then sprinted from his vehicle to help out Lieutenant Ryer and both men pulled the driver to safety, seconds before an explosion.
WATCH the video below! (can't see the video? Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.