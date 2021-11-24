ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two 16-year-olds are under arrest after a wild police chase and shots fired in southwest Atlanta, all of which was caught on camera.
WARNING: The video contains profanity.
According to Atlanta Police Department, they were notified around 2 p.m. Nov. 10 that a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from Whitehall Street. Officers with the Zone 4 Field Investigation Team responded and spotted the truck in a parking lot of an auto parts store on Cascade Avenue.
Upon seeing the patrol cars approaching, the occupants of the truck began to drive off.
As they passed in front of a patrol car, the passenger allegedly shot at the officers. The truck then struck an SUV before crashing into a vacant building.
The occupants abandoned the truck and attempted to hide on top of a commerical refrigerator unit inside the vacant building. Officers were able to locate and arrest them.
No police officers fired their weapons during the incident and the juveniles sustained minor injuries from the crash.
The 16-year-old driver was charged with counts of Aggravated Assault Against Police, Felony Obstruction, Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto, Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run, Interference with Government Property and multiple traffic charges.
The passenger was already wanted out of East Point for Aggravated Assault and was charged with Aggravated Assault Against Police, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Obstruction, Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm and Reckless Conduct.
Both were transported to Metro Youth Detention Center.
