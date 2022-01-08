DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested two people who fired numerous rounds of gunfire near an apartment community in Duluth.
Body cam video shows the moments the incident happened in the woods behind building 400.
Police said both suspects began to run, but were stopped shortly after and were taken into custody.
They are being charged with discharging firearms, reckless conduct, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.