ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On July 17 William Alexander was riding an e-scooter home after watching the soccer.

In video released by Atlanta Police, you can see the father of two riding next to a bus on W. Peachtree Street.

As the bus begins to turn right, it's at this moment you see Mr. Alexander fall. Moments later, realizing what happened, passengers on the bus break into hysterics.

Mr. Alexander would be pronounced dead at the scene.

The release of the footage comes off the back of a safer streets protest calling for the city to make streets safer for those not using vehicles as transport. Mayor Bottoms responded by issuing an executive order to stop any new scooter permits because of safety issues.

In an official statement from Atlanta PD, they concluded the driver of the bus was not at fault and that no criminal charges will be filed.