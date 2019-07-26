ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On July 17 William Alexander was riding an e-scooter home after watching the soccer.
A man riding a scooter in Midtown was struck and killed by a Cobb Linc bus Wednesday night.
In video released by Atlanta Police, you can see the father of two riding next to a bus on W. Peachtree Street.
As the bus begins to turn right, it's at this moment you see Mr. Alexander fall. Moments later, realizing what happened, passengers on the bus break into hysterics.
Mr. Alexander would be pronounced dead at the scene.
The release of the footage comes off the back of a safer streets protest calling for the city to make streets safer for those not using vehicles as transport. Mayor Bottoms responded by issuing an executive order to stop any new scooter permits because of safety issues.
The city of Atlanta has implemented a moratorium on the issuing of permits for scooter companies.
In an official statement from Atlanta PD, they concluded the driver of the bus was not at fault and that no criminal charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.