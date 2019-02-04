Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

ATLANTA – Super Bowl LIII and its associated activities produced hundreds of millions of dollars for Atlanta and generated plenty of goodwill for the city. However, the game itself and the halftime show landed with a Super Bowl-sized thud for television viewers.

According to Nielsen, via Deadline Hollywood, the game scored a nationwide rating/share of 44.9/68 in metered markets around the nation. The report stated that was a 5.2% drop from Super Bowl LII which also featured the New England Patriots, but saw them lose in a high-scoring game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deadline Hollywood also reported that Super Bowl LIII was also down eight percent from the last time CBS aired the big game. Overall, Super Bowl LIII rating in metered market numbers from Nielsen were the worst the big game has registered since Super Bowl XLII saw the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals, according to the Deadline Hollywood report.

The defensive struggle in Super Bowl LIII saw the Patriots knock off the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3. The game was a record setter in many areas including the Patriots tying the Steelers for most Super Bowl victories all-time (6) and Super Bowl victories by a single player, Tom Brady, (6).

But it set just as many ugly Super Bowl records including: fewest points; fewest points in a game by a winning team; fewest points through three quarters; fewest touchdowns in a game; most consecutive drives by one team ending in a punt; and tied records including: fewest passing touchdowns in a game; fewest points in a game by one team; fewest touchdowns in a game by one team. (credit: Deadspin.com)

The halftime show, which featured Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott didn’t escape the scorn of fans who watched the game either. Here’s a collection of some headlines about the halftime show:

  • “Twitter slams Maroon 5, Travis Scott for Super Bowl halftime show” – Deseret News
  • “LeBron James trolls Super Bowl halftime show with hilarious tweet”12up.com
  • “Reddit breaks amid huge outrage of ‘worst Super Bowl halftime show in history’” – The Independent UK
  • “Super Bowl halftime show: We could’ve used more Spongebob” – NBC Sports
  • “Super Bowl halftime show marred by functioning sound system” – The Onion

And of course, we can’t forget to see how Twitter reacted to the performance:

