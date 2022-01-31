ATLANTA (CBS46) — A viewing for a six-month-old child who was tragically killed during a shootout in northwest Atlanta took place Monday.
Police say six-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray was caught in the crossfire. He was riding with his mother when bullets pierced their car.
His mother, Kerri Gray went back to the scene, standing near the spot where her 6-month-old baby was shot and killed while clinging to his favorite toy.
"All these lights shine to make stars and moons," said Gray. "This is how he went to sleep every night."
The new mother was by the food mart in northwest Atlanta when she heard sudden popping sounds.
"When I went and opened up the back door he was slumped forward, and I thought he was asleep. And the bullet had gone through the trunk and through his eye and up his back," said Gray.
Loved ones gathered Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Grayson and share their grief in his loss.
Amongst those who attended Sunday's vigil were former Atlanta city council member Felicia Moore.
Police have made two arrests in this case.
Monday's viewing was held at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home.
