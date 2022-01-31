ATLANTA (CBS46) — A viewing is underway for the 6-month-old boy who was killed in crossfire last Monday.
Two people are now in jail for Grayson Flemming-Gray's death.
Family and friends are gathered at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home in Atlanta for the public viewing.
Grayson's mother Kerri Gray had stopped at a store when she heard shots coming from a speeding ar.
A bullet entered the car and killed Grayson in his car seat.
The funeral home is covering part of the funeral expenses for the family. The funeral director says that not only is the death shocking, but he was hurt by the loss of a child who hadn't even learned to walk yet.
DeQuasie Little and Sharice Ingram have been charged in connection to the boy's death.
A funeral will take place tomorrow.
