KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — A Kennesaw State University quarterback, who was shot and killed in Florida last week, will be honored by his classmates Monday night.
Students will gather for a vigil to remember Ladarius Clardy at 8 p.m. at the Austin Residence Complex on the KSU campus.
Police say someone shot into Clardy's car in Pensacola last week, killing him. No arrests have been made at this time.
Clardy will be buried in Pensacola, which is where he is from, and where he became a stand-out football star.
His visitation and funeral are both set for Saturday in Pensacola.
CBS46 will stream the vigil live at CBS46.com and on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages. We will have a recap of the vigil, tonight on CBS46 News at 11.
