ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A family held a vigil Sunday night, begging drivers to slow down on Donald Lee Howell Highway in Atlanta, at the spot on the road where 14-year-old Jermaine JJ Wallace was hit and killed Friday while getting on the school bus.
Jermaine was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.
Police say the driver who hit the teen stayed on the scene. The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account for help with the funeral expenses.
