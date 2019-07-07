COVINGTON, Ga (CBS46) -- A vigil is being held Sunday evening for a man attacked and killed at a 4th of July celebration.
Kevin Marshall, who was a 20-year-old man with Autism, was beaten and then run over. He died from his injuries.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joshua Anderson. They say he attacked Marshall in a fit of rage, fueled by prejudice, after seeing him talking to his girlfriend at the party.
Officers found Anderson's truck near the scene Saturday.
The hunt for Anderson and his girlfriend continued on Sunday.
Previous story: Autistic man viciously attacked and run over by fleeing suspect
