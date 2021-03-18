A vigil was held Thursday evening in Cherokee County for the victims of the metro Atlanta spa shooting spree.
Dozens of mourners gathered outside Youngs Asian Massage, one of three spas targeted on Tuesday, to pay their respects to the eight victims killed. Six of the victims were Asian women.
“Surely, we can all agree that the streets of heaven are too crowded with angels tonight,” said Brittany Bengert, organizer of the vigil.
Among those in attendance was Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who got emotional while speaking to the crowd and promised a conviction in the case.
“This just doesn’t happen here, and I just want our community to know, the world to know we’re better than this,” Reynolds said. “I’m sorry for the tragic loss of life but we are committed to providing a safe community and getting a solid conviction on this. You have my promise.”
The suspect in the killings is Robert Aaron Long. The 21-year-old reportedly told authorities the shootings were not racially motivated but rather claimed to have a sexual addiction and wanted to ''eliminate'' temptations.
On Thursday, CBS46 obtained surveillance video from a business next door to Youngs Asian Massage. The time stamp on the video show Long park his SUV outside of Youngs around 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The Woodstock native sits in his vehicle for the next hour directly in front of the business.
At 3:37 p.m., surveillance video shows Long exit the vehicle and walk toward the spa. He’s also seen in the video struggling with something on his side or back. At 4:50 p.m., Long is seen again on surveillance, getting back into his vehicle and immediately driving off. Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies arrive minutes later.
Authorities said Long purchased the 9mm handgun used in the killings shortly before going on the rampage.
“So much hate and anger in him that he could do something so horrendous as this,” said Katie Landsman, who attended the memorial. “It breaks my heart.”
Sheriff Reynolds said he is committed to getting a conviction in this case. He also said authorities have not ruled out the possibility of classifying the violence as a hate crime, if the evidence leads them there.
Long is currently in jail facing eight murder charges. He’s expected to face a superior court judge sometime in the next 30 days.
