CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The community of Cherokee County is continuing to mourn the lives lost to the gruesome spa shooting spree with a vigil outside the spa.
Many of the people who showed up tonight said, they wanted the families of the victims to know that they are not alone that they are in their thoughts and prayers.
Many also said that they want all the Asian Americans in this community to know that they don’t support hate.
It was a night of unity that showed the strength within the community.
“We just care about the Asian community; this was horrible thing to happen to them and we don’t want them thinking that all white Americans are like this.”
Dozens of residents from Cherokee County gathered in solidarity outside the Youngs Asian Massage parlor, to pay their respects to the eight victims killed in the shooting spree carried out by 21-year-old Robert long Tuesday night.
The Asian American community has had a hard year and it’s just very sad.
The family of Delaina Gonzalez, who was also shot and killed at the parlor left her husband, their 9-month-old baby and her 13-year-old son behind.
Her sister told us every ounce of community support is helping their family heal.
“We appreciate all of the people who are making time to go over there and drop off flowers and remember her and all of the other victims as well,” Delaina Gonzalez’s sister Amy Cinkaj said.
Cinkaj said her family is still trying to unravel what happened to Delaina and the other victims.
“I don’t know if he was hating on Asians or if he was just a sex addiction that he was going through, and he was feeling bad about himself and he felt like he needed to do something. I have no idea. I have not personally talked to the man myself, but I would certainly love to.”
The community has also donated more than $75,000 dollars to Delaina’s family, and they say they have also shared some of those donations with other family who also suffered a loss.
