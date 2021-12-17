DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Days after a deadly fire in Decatur, family and friends are honoring the lives of those who were killed.
Five people escaped a house fire in Decatur, but five others did not make it out alive. A mother, her two daughters, and two uncles were found dead in the burning home on Janet Lane.
The family says they are still sending their thoughts and prayers to one of their loved ones who remains in the hospital.
"We're taking it hard. Nobody takes death pretty easy. So we are doing the best we can to cope with it," said Bernard Ziglor, victims' family member.
Family and friends came together Friday evening to pray, light candles and release balloons into the air.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Those who knew the family fondly remember all the love they received from the five who were killed.
"Literally everyone in the house, nothing but joy. You can call them anytime, they would give you their last penny if they had to," said Bernard Ziglor.
"Just a couple days before this tragedy accident happened, I spent the whole day with them. Even my uncle he gave me a lottery ticket, it had $10. I still have it," said Bonner Ziglor, victims' family member.
One of their relatives helped set up an online fundraiser to try to pay for five funerals.
