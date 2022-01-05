ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hundreds of vigils and rallies are planned across the country on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.
Thursday marks one year since thousands of Americans stormed the Capitol in the false belief that former president Donald Trump won the 2020 election. More than 700 of them have been arrested, including at least 17 from Georgia. The FBI is still looking for 350 other “violent criminals.”
"Those who assaulted officers or damaged the Capitol face greater charges,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday. “Those who conspired with others to obstruct the vote count also face greater charges."
Roughly 140 police officers were injured in the Jan. 6 attack. Five people died including 34-year-old Roseanne Boyland of Kennesaw. She was trampled as rioters pushed their way in the Capitol building.
“I was horrified,” said Iva King. “It was just amazing seeing that kind of stuff happening.”
King is helping organize a vigil in front of Athens City Hall Thursday evening. It’s one of more than 300 planned events not only to remember the events of Jan. 6, but to also urge Congress and the President to pass federal legislation to protect the right to vote.
“I am 75-years-old, and I have always been proud to be an American and felt like our democracy was a beacon of freedom around the world,” King said. “But I’m a little worried right now, and I know I’m not the only one who says if we don’t all standup and say this is important, we need to be paying attention, we could lose our democracy.”
The Cobb County GOP was planning to hold a vigil and prayer for “J6 Patriots held in DC prisons” at their headquarters Thursday night. However, the group canceled the event on Wednesday citing a “mischaracterization of the event” and “ensuing safety concerns.”
“All those who would have been in attendance are encouraged to keep those families who suffered a loss of loved ones, along with the pre-trial prisoners held in DC in inhumane conditions in thoughtful prayer,” read a statement from Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs. “It is our fervent hope that all those who committed unlawful acts against our Nation’s Capital are brought to swift justice.”
Chairman of the Jackson County, Georgia GOP, TJ Dearman said he was appalled Republican leadership in Cobb County even considered such an event. He said it would’ve have been a celebration of a “terror attack by people who beat police officers and tried to overthrow the government.”
“They know this is wrong,” he added. “So, standup Republicans, please! Let’s say, we’re the party of healing, policy and we strong condemn what happened that day and we want to make sure this never happens again.”
To find an event happening in your community on Thursday, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.