VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Villa Rica Police are searching for the people captured on surveillance video stealing a trailer from a storage property.
Inside the trailer were four custom-made race cars belonging to 10-year old Colton Kelly. "My hobby. The only thing I ever did. I quit soccer just to race," he told us Friday.
The family's trailer was found Thursday night in Atlanta but the cars and some other items are still missing.
Surveillance video captured several people steal the trailer at the West Georgia Covered RV Storage facility, using a grey Ford F350, which police tell us was also stolen.
"His racing suit is gone, we have a lot of equipment gone, a compressor is gone, his devices, straps, his shoes, all of those are gone at this time. Everything we need for him to be able to race is gone," said Colton's mother, Tonia Kelly.
Everything amounts to tens of thousands of dollars.
"Man, give me back my stuff. I want my stuff back. Return it right where you found it and everything else but including my race suit, my shoes, everything. I demand you give my stuff back," Colton said Friday.
Police say the suspects also stole catalytic converters from vehicles on nearby properties.
They could face charges for criminal trespassing, criminal damage and theft.
"It tears your heart out that, and I don't think these people realize that they were stealing from a child. That's why if we could just get a tip or something just to get them back," said Tonia Kelly.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta. You could receive a reward: 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
