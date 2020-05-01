VILLA RICA, Ga (CBS46) -- A gathering at a Villa Rica home took a turn for the worse when the resident was allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed late Wednesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. the Villa Rica Police Department were dispatched to a home on Laurel Springs Cove after reports of gunfire. During the investigation, officers found that two male suspects had attended the gathering at the house, and were accused of robbing the resident of electronics at gunpoint, police said.
In a matter of seconds, the two suspects fired shots into the air as they fled the scene on foot. Police spotted the pair on Grist Mill Drive; however, the suspects were seen heading into the woods as police pursued. The suspects then fire shots at the officiers.
Luckily, no officers were injured during the incident. According to authorities, the suspects were able to elude the officers. Police discovered a stolen TV at the scene as well as a rifle that was used during the incident.
Villa Rica Police are asking anyone that can provide information on the suspects to contact Detective Lynn Seagraves at (678) 840-1321 or lseagraves@villarica.org.
