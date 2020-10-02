ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After playing in the NBA for 22 years, scoring more than 25,000 points and being revered as one of the league's greatest dunkers, Vince Carter has been named the 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award recipient.
The retired Atlanta Hawks forward/shooting guard dominated the score board with 2,520 points. Other finalists for the award included Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway, Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones and Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple.
Carter is only the second Hawks player to receive the award since its start in 1995. Kyle Korver previously won the award for the 2014-15 season. According the league, more than 250 NBA players selected the Carter, the only player to play in four different decades, as the recipient.
Carter, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Atlanta Hawks, announced his retirement from the NBA in June.
Though he only played in the NBA finals once -- during the 2009-10 season Carter assisted the Orlando Magic in making it to the finals; though they were defeated 4-2 by the Boston Celtics-- he earned eight NBA All-Star selections, was named to the All-NBA Team twice and won the 1998-99 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
