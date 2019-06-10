ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vine City residents said city construction in the area has been keeping them all night. They reached out to CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern after the city failed to respond to their pleas for help.
Imagine having to go into work after being up all night thanks to noise and vibration. Local residents say they are tired of it – and are hoping CBS46 can get them results.
“For the last several days now, we’ve had to deal with an enormous amount of noise, and construction vibrations, because of the city putting in a new water line,” said one concerned neighbor, Daryl Graham.
Dump trucks. Bulldozers. Jack hammers.
Neighbors who live near Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and Walnut Street said the city is working on a major construction project in the middle of a residential neighborhood at one in the morning.
“Once they finished putting in the line, they covered these holes with these huge metal plates. They have not put the plates down correctly, and because of that, we’re dealing with this loud thunderous boom every time a car or truck rides over it,” Graham added.
He said the construction crews with the city of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management are disturbing the neighborhood.
“We’ve been dealing with it 24/7. Overnight, during the day, you name it,” Graham said.
Neighbors said Watershed Management scheduled this heavy construction work overnight because there would be less traffic on the roads.
“I’ve heard this noise for the last several days, I haven’t been able to sleep,” added Graham.
But people who live here said the city has shown zero concern to the working families who have to listen to the noise and feel the vibration.
“So, on behalf of the neighborhood, I reached out to the city, the Department of Watershed Management and they have not responded to us, they’ve ignored our calls, our emails, etc., we’ve gotten zero response from them,” said Graham.
CBS46 reached out to the Department of Watershed Management and received this statement:
“The Department of Watershed Management has stabilized the plates located at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and Walnut Street road restoration at this location is scheduled to be completed this week, weather permitting, and the metal plates will be removed.”
“What we want from the city and the Department of Watershed Management, is communication, keep the residents informed. Respect us enough to let us know what’s going on, if you’re going to work overnight, let us know that, give us a time frame,” Graham said.
