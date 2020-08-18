ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shocking video of a knock-down, drag-out fight between a local hotel employee and a guest is going viral.
An Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria Hotel spokesperson said a guest had issues that she was discussing with the front desk when things spiraled out of control.
“The front desk associate called the police... it was at that point the guest attacked the associate," said hotel spokesperson Chris Daly. The employee then fought back with a phone, delivering multiple blows to the guest's head. According to the hotel, only part of the video surfaced online.
“What could possibly go wrong for something like this to happen?” said an overnight guest. “There was three people behind the counter yesterday and she was by herself but it’s just uncalled for…no matter what the situation is violence…you know…there’s enough of that nowadays."
Another guest believes the woman at the front desk should’ve had more control…“I think it’s unacceptable, inappropriate all of that ...should be fired yes,” Audrey Watson said.
Management said security doesn’t come in until 10 o’clock at night. For now, they are using tables to block openings at the desk to protect employees.
Daly says they support their employee and are investigating the issue.
“Crazy times are crazy times. I would be remiss if I did not point out that we do not condone violence of any kind from anyone. So this was a very unfortunate incident, but we do not believe that violence is the answer,” he said.
Hotel management said the employee sustained minor physical injuries and that she is seeking to file charges against the guest.
