COBB CO. GA (CBS46)—A Snellville man is behind bars after police said he allegedly fought with a homeowner during a home invasion.
According to a press release from Acworth police, on March 29, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a home invasion at the 4100 block of Haynes Mill Court.
When officers arrived, the homeowner reportedly told police a man entered his home through a back window. The homeowner confronted the man and there was a struggle, police wrote.
The suspect got away and the homeowner called police.
Moments later, Acworth police wrote they located Ric Mines, 43, of Snellville, in the area.
Police reported Mines became combative, and Mines was later arrested and transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment of injuries he received during the incident.
Mines has been charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
