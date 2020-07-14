ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police and Georgia State troopers teamed up over the weekend to crack down on violent crime.
The “Violent Crime Reduction” plan concentrated on heavy traffic enforcement in the city of Atlanta on July 10th and July 11th weekend.
According to a press release, “Troopers and officers focused heavily on suspicious/criminal activity of drivers, impaired driving, speeding, recovery of stolen vehicles, etc. On these two nights, troopers and officers concentrated their enforcement efforts between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. “
Over the two-day period:
- Troopers and officers stopped 235 vehicles
- Troopers issued 162 traffic citations
- 172 warnings were issued
- Seven impaired drivers arrested
- Six wanted persons apprehended
- Six drug arrests
- Three stolen weapons recovered, and one stolen vehicle recovered.
In addition, GSP was involved in 14 pursuits and investigated five crashes during the detail.
