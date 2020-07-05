ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people killed, including an eight-year-old girl, and nearly two-dozen people injured on a violent Fourth of July night here in Atlanta.
What was supposed to be a day of celebration quickly took a dangerous turn.
While many people in metro-Atlanta were celebrating and setting off fireworks, police were responding to dozens of calls.
“I think, yeah, it was because it was 4th of July things were intense with the crowds,” said Jasmine Kay, a peaceful protester with Freedom Fighters 2.0.
Kay was outside what was supposed to be a peaceful protest outside the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 3 precinct…even that turned violent.
“I could see why it would make people not want to come out, because when they see things like that, they’re like, oh no we’re not trying to be a part of that,” Kay said.
Not only did some protests escalate into violence quickly, but Atlanta police say 23 people were shot and injured overnight on Saturday July 4, into the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5.
“There are peaceful demonstrators across this city and across this country, and I applaud them and I thank them for being peaceful, and for honoring the lives of so many people who have been killed in America because of injustice, such an important movement that’s happening, but this random Wild, Wild, West shooting up, because you can, it’s got to stop,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
14 of those injured were shot at the same party on Auburn Avenue in Northeast Atlanta.
Two of them later died at the hospital.
On top of that – police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mom on Pryer Road and University Avenue…making that 24 people affected by violence in less than 24-hours.
"We can do better and we will do better, and as I spoke to the mother earlier, I assured her, that we will work diligently to assure we bring these perpetrators to justice," said Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.
At a time when many people are trying to make change – some feel all of this violence is setting us back.
“The message gets erased,” added Kay.
