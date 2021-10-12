HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man who deputies say is known to be a violent gang member was arrested on drug charges in Paulding County.
On Oct. 5, undercover investigators spotted the wanted felon, 41-year-old Robert Lewis Anderson, inside a store in Dallas.
According to authorities, they followed Anderson and another person who was with him from the store to a location within Dallas city limits that is known to be an area to sell illegal narcotics.
While agents were at the location, they noticed a hand-to-hand transaction between Anderson and another person. In a matter of seconds, the agents alerted Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team who then performed a traffic stop on Anderson’s vehicle.
According to authorities, Anderson has a confirmed Blue Alert on his criminal history which is given to a person who has repeated violent tendencies toward law enforcement.
During the traffic stop, deputies reported that Anderson did not comply with them and attempted to destroy a bag of suspected methamphetamine while he was being given lawful commands to exit the vehicle.
Following the stop, he was arrested and transported to Paulding County Jail without bond. Anderson is now facing a slew of charges including obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, probation violation out of Haralson county and parole violation.
Authorities say Anderson is also a self-proclaimed high ranking member of the Latin Kings criminal street gang.
If you have any information about this case or any other drug case in Paulding County, please call the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at (770) 646-9175 or send an anonymous tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
