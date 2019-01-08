JONESBORO, GA (CBS46) The Clayton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Squad has arrested Antariouse Caldwell at the Southside Inn on Jonesboro Road.
The FBI received a tip on Caldwell's location on Wednesday morning after someone recognized the "No Mercy" tattoo. Around 11 a.m. the 25-year-old gang member was arrested without incident. He is now in FBI custody.
Agents are said to have a warrant for the hotel room where other people were found with Caldwell.
Caldwell was indicted on murder charges on October 24, stemming from alleged violent activity by the Gangster Disciples street gang.
Thirty-two members of the gang were part of an indictment handed down by the Northern District of Georgia on April 27, 2016. The indictment alleges that members of the gang committed 10 murders and 12 attempted murders.
Caldwell is described as a black male standing about 5'11" tall and weighing around 135 pounds. He has a tattoo that reads, "No Mercy" across his neck.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
