ROME, Ga. (CBS46) — A violent Rome-area drug dealer and repeat offender, Aubrey Floyd, has been sentenced for selling a gun and drugs to an undercover agent, according to a press release from Department of Justice, Northern District of Georgia.
According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: In January 2020, Floyd sold methamphetamine to an ATF confidential informant at a motel that was notorious for drug-trafficking in Rome, Georgia. Following the drug sale, Floyd sold the same informant a pistol he had brought to the deal. The serial number on the pistol had been removed.
Prior to the drug and gun sales that led to his federal criminal charges, Floyd had amassed nearly two dozen felony and misdemeanor convictions in the state system. Although some of those charges involved guns and drugs, many concerned shocking acts of violence against at least eight different women who Floyd admittedly choked, struck, or restrained against their will.
On January 20, 45-year-old Aubrey Floyd, 45 was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown to nine years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Floyd was convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2021.
This case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Rome Post of Duty, Floyd County Police Department, and Rome Police Department.
