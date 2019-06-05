ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County jury convicted a violent sexual predator on Wednesday.
A sexual assault was reported in August 2018 and after a month-long investigation police arrested Charlie William Jordan in September.
The jury convicted Jordan with three counts of Human Trafficking, Pandering by Compulsion, Aggravated Sodomy, and Aggravated Assault.
According to officials, he received a life sentence without parole plus fifty years on the above charges.
Anyone who has been sexually assaulted or knows someone who has can contact The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children's Advocacy Center.
The agency provides a range of free services to victims of sexual and physical abuse, including medical accompaniment, advocacy, referrals, counseling and support groups. The Cottage also maintains a 24-hour crisis and information hotline at (877) 363-1912.
