Violent shootings broke out at an Atlanta lounge early Sunday morning.
“It happened so fast it was like boom,” Herman McCray said.
Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Blue Flame Lounge was surrounded by caution tape with police investigating a shooting that injured three people, sending some to the hospital.
“I heard the cars racing, I heard the shots,” McCray said.
McCray said he was at the scene when it all went down.
“First I thought it was fireworks… but then when I came out, I noticed there are some different things out there happening,” McCray explained.
Bullet holes in the windshield of a car. And shell casings throughout the street. The scene on Peeples Street was just as haunting.
Atlanta police reported three people shot inside a home around 6:15 Sunday morning and transported to Grady hospital. Two were in stable condition and one was critical.
Neighbors said this isn’t the first shooting.
One told CBS46's Barmel Lyons he heard what sounded like a high caliber gun shooting off rounds in the distance.
“I just got to do better … there is opportunity out here… we got to get a tight hold as a community… everybody,” McCray said.
