Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Day Weekend 2019

US flags are planted at grave sites at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2019, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

 SAUL LOEB

ATLANTA (CBS46) – The United States Army posted a message to Twitter last Thursday evening asking the question, “How has serving impacted you?”

The more than 11,000 responses to the tweet have laid bare many of the problems soldiers face during training, deployment, and especially as they readjust to society after being deployed.

“My wife and I served in the @USArmy. We spent over 5 years geographically separated from each other. She was sexually assaulted on deployment and kicked out of the army for seeking treatment because she was then deemed unfit for service. I got out because her assaulters were unpunished.”

“As a mother, I was proud of my son as he signed up to serve his country during his last year of High School. (sic) He served 3 deployments in Iraq. That young man with his whole life in front of him is now broken mentally and emotionally beyond recognition and the Army isn’t helpful.”

“Sexual harassment every day. Experiencing sexual assault. Protecting others from sexual assault. Sleeping w/ a knife @ night & holding my body against a door as a drunk male banged on our barracks door. A fear that never leaves me. That is how serving has impacted me.”

“My father only used the VA 1 year. Saw their Doctors 3 times and they never diagnosed his lung cancer. The last time he visited the VA the DR gave him anti-biotics and sent him home. A week later, a real hospital found he had 15% Lung capacity. He deserved better treatment.”

“My grandfather sits in prison after developing a drinking problem from PTSD and shooting & killing my grandmother while drunk. Thank you for supporting him after he returned and helping him get the help he needs.”

“My dad came back from fighting in Iraq and was abusive, constantly angry, paranoid, and following that went through a lot of therapy but his mental and physical health are still off and he was definitely changed through all he had been through. Thanks to all who serve/served”

“My uncle Brian Cody Prosser of the Army Green Berets was one of three men who were blown up by a us bomb who missed their target in Afghanistan. He was only 28 and till this day my whole family and everyone who met him are still devastated about it”

“My father served in the Vietnam war. He came back with severe PTSD and anger. He and my mom divorced because he couldn’t get out of war mode and was beating his 2 year old daughter (me).”

“I did two tours during OIF. Events happened during that time that I will never forget. I lost people that I will never forget. With that said, I am still proud to have had the opportunity to serve next to them They gave their life fighting for something they believed in”

“My brother served 10 years. Now he drinks like a fish, has degenerating cartilage in his knees, insomnia, and when he does finally sleep, he often wakes up shaking and in tears...”

“My father was a Vietnam vet.He had severe PTSD, anxiety, depression.He became an alcoholic and because he refused any help, slowly drank himself to death. His alcoholism has affected me and my family since the day I was born. He passed away in February. I still feel his pain.”

This is only a sampling of some of the replies contained in the thousands that were sent back to the U.S. Army account. Some also spoke highly of their service and said they had no regrets, but they were far outnumbered by the stories of personal and familial tragedy.

The Army did respond on Saturday with the following Tweets:

Still, the emotional messages have continued to flood into the thread the Army started.

On this Memorial Day it’s a reminder of the grave truth of this statement from the Army’s Twitter page, ‘All Gave Some…Some gave ALL.”

