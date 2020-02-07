DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A video featuring a tree falling on a car traveling on I-285 during severe weather on Thursday has gone viral.

The incident happened near the Ashford Dunwoody road exit on the far right hand lane of the interstate. 

According to the accident report, the driver of the 2017 Infiniti sustained injuries to his head and back. 

After further investigation, the tree that fell belonged to a private property and was reported as beyond the Department of Transportation’s preview.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

